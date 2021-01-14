Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launch: Price in India, other details

Samsung unveiled its biggest new flagship, both in terms of size and price, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new Ultra comes with some additional features compared to the new cheaper Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The phone comes with better camera features and also support for S-Pen. To know more about the cheaper Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ click here .

In terms of processor, the device will be powered by the Exynos 2100 5G chipset. In a few markets, it will be available with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device also comes with more memory options compared to its cheaper siblings. The device will be available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. The 128GB and 256GB variant will be paired with 12GB RAM whereas the high end 512GB variant comes with 16GB RAM. The price of the device in India starts at ₹1,05,999.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a haze finish. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has three Exclusive Samsung.com Colorways: Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown.

The new Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display. Along with Quad HD+ resolution the screen offers a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content the user is viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz. Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness.

Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a 108MP pro sensor. The phone can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel(2PD) AF.

Samsung claims the Night Mode on the device has also been improved with the help of Nona-binning technology.

In terms of battery, the new smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery which will be aided by the help of the variable refresh rate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via