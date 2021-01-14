Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launch: Price in India, other details

In terms of processor, the device will be powered by the Exynos 2100 5G chipset. In a few markets, it will be available with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device also comes with more memory options compared to its cheaper siblings. The device will be available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. The 128GB and 256GB variant will be paired with 12GB RAM whereas the high end 512GB variant comes with 16GB RAM. The price of the device in India starts at ₹1,05,999.