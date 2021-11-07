Wait for the next Samsung flagship smartphones has been punctuated by several reveals about the devices. The Korean tech giant usually launches the Galaxy S-series smartphones in the first quarter of a year, and that time is fast approaching. With the launch date drawing close, the launch and pre-order dates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been leaked, along with the launch date for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Tipster Jon Prosser has shared the date for the upcoming Samsung smartphones on his Twitter handle. As per Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will be launched at an Unpacked event on February 22 at 10:00 AM ET (8:30 PM IST). The devices will be avaulable for pre-order from the same date and will go on sale from February 18 next year, he added.

For the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung will hold a separate Unpacked event on January 4, 2022. The device will not be put up for pre-order and will go on sale straight from January 11, 2022.

While Samsung is “investigating my S22 Ultra leak…



EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022



Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022



🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Reports earlier this month suggested that Samsung has started mass producing components for the Galaxy S22 series, but has encountered a small setback. This is common while starting production of a new device.

Samsung is now manufacturing components mainly for all variants of the Galaxy S22 line-up, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra's production prioritises the US variant.

Still, all handsets are on schedule for a January 2022 release, despite the current situation with the chip shortages.

