Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a price drop by this much: Check new price and offers

Samsung is all set to launch its next generation Galaxy series of smartphones. In order to sell more of the current Galaxy S series device - Samsung Galaxy S22, the Korean giant has reduced its price. The Galaxy S22 was launched earlier this year and now, it has received a price cut of ₹10,000. The handset comes in two variants and both of them get a price drop.
Samsung Galaxy S22: New price and offers
The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in two variants which are 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256 GB ROM, priced at ₹72,999 and ₹76,999 respectively. After getting a price drop of ₹10,000 interested customers can get the 128GB variant for ₹62,999 and the 256GB variant at ₹66,999. The handset from Samsung can be purchased in Phantom Black, WHite and Green colour options.
Additionally, customers can also get a welcome benefit of worth up to ₹2,000 on the purchase of Galaxy S22 on the Samsung Shop app. The buyers will also receive 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage for free for a time span of six months.
Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 is equipped with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. Samsung has announced that the device will soon be upgraded to Android 13 operating system.
On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.