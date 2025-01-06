Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available under ₹ 34,000, but is it worth buying?

If you're looking for a balanced Android phone under ₹35,000, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been a solid option for a while now. It appeals to those who value brand reputation and a reliable feature set. Now could be the ideal time to consider it, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is currently discounted to ₹34,999. Additionally, there are several offers that can bring the cost down even further.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE under ₹ 34,000 If you purchase the Galaxy S23 FE using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can avail a cashback of ₹1,755 after your billing cycle. This effectively reduces the price to ₹33,244.

If you're set on a Samsung phone within this price range, this could be a good choice. However, it's worth noting that there are other potentially better options available if you're open to exploring, including Samsung's other offerings.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE worth buying? The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is by no means a slouch. It offers a reliable experience with its 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring 120Hz refresh rate support. As expected from a Samsung panel, it looks bright and premium. The phone also comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, adding durability.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S23 FE features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. It even supports 8K video recording at 24fps.

That said, the Exynos 2200 chipset powering the phone isn't the most powerful in this price range. While it performs adequately for casual users who prioritise brand value, those seeking a performance-centric device might find better alternatives.

Around this price point, especially during sales, you might also find deals on the standard Samsung Galaxy S23, which offers superior performance and overall value. Additionally, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching soon, there could be further price drops across the S23 and S24 models.

If you're not in a hurry, it might be worth waiting for these price reductions. However, if you're keen on a reliable, brand-focused smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE is a decent option. For those prioritising performance, though, we wouldn’t recommend the Galaxy S23 FE.