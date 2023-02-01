Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and Book 3 series unveiled: Key highlights

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:51 AM IST Govind Choudhary
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

  • Samsung S23 Ultra Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is here with the all new Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones, Galaxy Book 3 and other major announcements. 

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Book3 Series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. 

The series, as expected, consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-end phone coming with advanced features compared to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. All three smartphones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

Samsung has introduced four new laptop in the Galaxy Book3 series - Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 360.

The event ended with details on OneUI 5.1 which will be rolled out to several devices soon!

And that's a wrap! 

02 Feb 2023, 12:46 AM IST Samsung Galaxy Book3: Price

Samsung Galaxy Book3 begins at $1249

02 Feb 2023, 12:31 AM IST Samsung Launched Galaxy Book3 Series

Samsung has introduced four new laptop in the Galaxy Book3 series - Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 360.

02 Feb 2023, 12:31 AM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order in India

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S23 series is already up in India. Customers will have to pay an upfront amount of 1,999 to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone. Those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get benefits worth 5,000.

02 Feb 2023, 12:29 AM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Price

Samsung has launched Galaxy S23 at $799 ( 65,500 approximately), Galaxy S23+ $999 ( 81,890) and Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,199 ( 98,280).

02 Feb 2023, 12:25 AM IST Galaxy S23 uses most powerful Qualcomm chipset!

The Galaxy S23 Series features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

02 Feb 2023, 12:20 AM IST Recycled material used!

Galaxy S23 Series is build up of recyled ocean-bound platic used in smart devices, recycled PET used for back and Book3 series is also made up of plastic!

02 Feb 2023, 12:18 AM IST New Environmental strategy

Net zero emissions by 2030

02 Feb 2023, 12:17 AM IST OneUI 5.1: Features

Galaxy smart devices now get do not disturb mode

02 Feb 2023, 12:15 AM IST SPen brings out creativity

Freestyle drawing and art becomes easier with SPen!

02 Feb 2023, 12:13 AM IST The Galaxy Experience 

Every part of lock screen can be customised!

Smart suggestions offers insights based on phone using patterns.

Streamlined dashboard for privacy and security!

 

02 Feb 2023, 12:11 AM IST Galaxy Boo3 Ultra: Seamless phone-to-PC connectivity

View Full Image
Comes with brightness colours
02 Feb 2023, 12:07 AM IST Galaxy Book3 Ultra: Specs

It Features 16:10 ratio, 120 percent colour, powerful speakers, AI noise cancellation

02 Feb 2023, 12:05 AM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Updates: Galaxy Book3 Ultra unveiled

Strongest laptop yet!

02 Feb 2023, 12:02 AM IST The series Galaxy S23 Series feature 1750 peak brightness

Offers PC like gaming experience!

02 Feb 2023, 12:01 AM IST Faster GPU with optimised frames!

Optimised GPU is designed for performance and efficiency to create epic graphics, says Samsung. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:59 PM IST Primary camera sensor: Details

Both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus get the 50MP primary camera. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the 200MP primary camera sensor. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:57 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 Series get most powerful cameras yet!

Low-light or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable with doubled optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Recording videos feel more cinematic with enhanced 8K video8 at 30 frames per second with a wider angle.

Advanced, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame, even down to minute facial features, such as hair and eyes, to carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics.

For an even more enhanced video experience, the new 360 Audio Recording feature on Galaxy Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound.

01 Feb 2023, 11:55 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Nightography mode

Nightography mode works with pictures as well. The Dual pixel technology improves the auto-focus. 

01 Feb 2023, 11:53 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Features

S23 Ultra comes with double OIS stability, noise reduction capabilites, enhanced colour saturation and special nightography mode!

01 Feb 2023, 11:48 PM IST 200MP main camera on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The camera offers faster processing and absorbs 2.5 times more light

01 Feb 2023, 11:45 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23: Unveiling

Samsung shares a video captured by Galaxy S23 Ultra, chips in Director Ridley Scott

01 Feb 2023, 11:45 PM IST Camera details

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series camera comes with advanced camera features

View Full Image
Camera captures more light in dark
01 Feb 2023, 11:42 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch live updates

The series comprises of three phones -- Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

01 Feb 2023, 11:38 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

The series packs the comapny's best camera yet

01 Feb 2023, 11:37 PM IST Samsung unveils its Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series first look

View Full Image
Samsung Galaxy S23 series first look
01 Feb 2023, 11:35 PM IST Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event starts

TM Roh says two devices coming today- Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 series

01 Feb 2023, 11:35 PM IST Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event starts

TM Roh takes the stage!

01 Feb 2023, 11:28 PM IST Few minutes to go!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch event begins soon.

01 Feb 2023, 11:25 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 series alleged pricing

According to rumours, the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 may cost 79,999 onwards, while the Plus model may come with a starting price of 89,999. The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at 1,14,999.

01 Feb 2023, 11:22 PM IST Samsung Laptops Incoming

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series at the event today.

01 Feb 2023, 11:20 PM IST What to expect from the event

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely consist of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be the high-end phone under the series

View Full Image
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | Launching on February 1, it may offer a 200MP camera
01 Feb 2023, 11:18 PM IST How to watch Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event live

The event will be broadcasted on the company's official site along with Samsung newsroom. Viewers can also catch live updates via Samsung's official YouTube and Twitter handle as well.

01 Feb 2023, 11:15 PM IST What we know so far

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on flagship Samsung phones confirmed

01 Feb 2023, 11:14 PM IST The stage is set!

“We’ve got our popcorn ready! RT this if you’re down with us!" Official Twitter of Samsung Galaxy tweets minutes before the event

01 Feb 2023, 11:10 PM IST Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be powered by latest Snapdragon processor

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform

