Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra and Book 3 series unveiled: Key highlights

Samsung S23 Ultra Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is here with the all new Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones, Galaxy Book 3 and other major announcements.
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Book3 Series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.
The series, as expected, consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-end phone coming with advanced features compared to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. All three smartphones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.
Samsung has introduced four new laptop in the Galaxy Book3 series - Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 360.
The event ended with details on OneUI 5.1 which will be rolled out to several devices soon!
And that's a wrap!
02 Feb 2023, 12:46 AM ISTSamsung Galaxy Book3: Price
Samsung Galaxy Book3 begins at $1249
02 Feb 2023, 12:31 AM ISTSamsung Launched Galaxy Book3 Series
02 Feb 2023, 12:31 AM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order in India
Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S23 series is already up in India. Customers will have to pay an upfront amount of ₹1,999 to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone. Those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get benefits worth ₹5,000.
02 Feb 2023, 12:29 AM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 series: Price
Samsung has launched Galaxy S23 at $799 ( ₹65,500 approximately), Galaxy S23+ $999 ( ₹81,890) and Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,199 ( ₹98,280).
02 Feb 2023, 12:25 AM ISTGalaxy S23 uses most powerful Qualcomm chipset!
The Galaxy S23 Series features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
02 Feb 2023, 12:20 AM ISTRecycled material used!
Galaxy S23 Series is build up of recyled ocean-bound platic used in smart devices, recycled PET used for back and Book3 series is also made up of plastic!
02 Feb 2023, 12:18 AM ISTNew Environmental strategy
Net zero emissions by 2030
02 Feb 2023, 12:17 AM ISTOneUI 5.1: Features
Galaxy smart devices now get do not disturb mode
02 Feb 2023, 12:15 AM ISTSPen brings out creativity
Freestyle drawing and art becomes easier with SPen!
02 Feb 2023, 12:13 AM ISTThe Galaxy Experience
Every part of lock screen can be customised!
Smart suggestions offers insights based on phone using patterns.
Streamlined dashboard for privacy and security!
02 Feb 2023, 12:11 AM ISTGalaxy Boo3 Ultra: Seamless phone-to-PC connectivity
02 Feb 2023, 12:07 AM ISTGalaxy Book3 Ultra: Specs
It Features 16:10 ratio, 120 percent colour, powerful speakers, AI noise cancellation
02 Feb 2023, 12:05 AM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Updates: Galaxy Book3 Ultra unveiled
Strongest laptop yet!
02 Feb 2023, 12:02 AM ISTThe series Galaxy S23 Series feature 1750 peak brightness
Offers PC like gaming experience!
02 Feb 2023, 12:01 AM ISTFaster GPU with optimised frames!
Optimised GPU is designed for performance and efficiency to create epic graphics, says Samsung.
01 Feb 2023, 11:59 PM ISTPrimary camera sensor: Details
Both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus get the 50MP primary camera. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the 200MP primary camera sensor.
01 Feb 2023, 11:57 PM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 Series get most powerful cameras yet!
Low-light or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable with doubled optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Recording videos feel more cinematic with enhanced 8K video8 at 30 frames per second with a wider angle.
Advanced, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame, even down to minute facial features, such as hair and eyes, to carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics.
For an even more enhanced video experience, the new 360 Audio Recording feature on Galaxy Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch event begins soon.
01 Feb 2023, 11:25 PM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 series alleged pricing
According to rumours, the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 may cost ₹79,999 onwards, while the Plus model may come with a starting price of ₹89,999. The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at ₹1,14,999.
01 Feb 2023, 11:22 PM ISTSamsung Laptops Incoming
Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series at the event today.
01 Feb 2023, 11:20 PM ISTWhat to expect from the event
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely consist of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be the high-end phone under the series
01 Feb 2023, 11:18 PM ISTHow to watch Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event live
The event will be broadcasted on the company's official site along with Samsung newsroom. Viewers can also catch live updates via Samsung's official YouTube and Twitter handle as well.
01 Feb 2023, 11:15 PM ISTWhat we know so far
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on flagship Samsung phones confirmed
01 Feb 2023, 11:14 PM ISTThe stage is set!
“We’ve got our popcorn ready! RT this if you’re down with us!" Official Twitter of Samsung Galaxy tweets minutes before the event
01 Feb 2023, 11:10 PM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 series to be powered by latest Snapdragon processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform
