Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Updates: Galaxy S23, laptops & other launches

Samsung S23 Ultra Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is here with the all new Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones, Galaxy Book 3 and other major announcements.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung is all set for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. It will take place in San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium. Notably, this will be the first in-person event for the Korean giant in three years after the pandemic.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will officially commence from 11:30 PM IST. The technology company will launch its Galaxy S23 series at the event along with the Galaxy Book3 laptop lineup. The event’s live broadcast will be available online via multiple channels. These include the company’s own website in addition to Samsung India and Global newsroom. The event will also be telecasted live via Samsung’s official Twitter and YouTube channel.
Stay tuned with LiveMint to catch all updates of the event!
01 Feb 2023, 11:22 PM ISTSamsung Laptops Incoming
Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series at the event today.
01 Feb 2023, 11:20 PM ISTWhat to expect from the event
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely consist of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be the high-end phone under the series
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
01 Feb 2023, 11:18 PM ISTHow to watch Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event live
The event will be broadcasted on the company's official site along with Samsung newsroom. Viewers can also catch live updates via Samsung's official YouTube and Twitter handle as well.
01 Feb 2023, 11:15 PM ISTWhat we know so far
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on flagship Samsung phones confirmed
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
01 Feb 2023, 11:14 PM ISTThe stage is set!
“We’ve got our popcorn ready! RT this if you’re down with us!" Official Twitter of Samsung Galaxy tweets minutes before the event
01 Feb 2023, 11:10 PM ISTSamsung Galaxy S23 series to be powered by latest Snapdragon processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!