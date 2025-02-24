Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is out, alongside the rest of the S25 series phones. However, that doesn't mean older phones like the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra are outdated now. In fact, they are still quite capable, and for the right user, they can be ideal choices. That being said, the S23 Ultra—widely considered one of the most refined ‘Ultra’ phones so far—has been discounted on Flipkart. You can get the same for around ₹72,000, which, while not the lowest price ever, is still a good deal for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, especially if you are looking for an experiential phone.

Galaxy S23 Ultra for ₹ 72,190: How this deal works Currently, the Phantom Black variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB storage is retailing for ₹75,990. On top of this, if you check out on Flipkart using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you will be eligible for a 5% cashback (to be credited after your billing cycle; not instant).This effectively reduces the price by ₹3,800, bringing the overall cost down to ₹72,190. Do note that no-cost EMI options are also available, making it easier to own the phone.

Is the S23 Ultra too old to buy in 2025? There are several ways to look at this. The S23 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which is now a couple of generations old, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite—successor to the 8 Gen 3—is already available in phones like the S25 Ultra. However, the processor is still capable, and can run multiple AI features, and many performance-oriented tasks.

That said, you shouldn’t buy the S23 Ultra for its performance alone. Instead, you should consider it for the overall experience it provides. The benefits of the S Pen, which includes Bluetooth (unlike the S25 Ultra), the curved screen, which many still deem more premium than a flat display, and a design that remains similar to the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra.

The camera experience is also largely similar, featuring a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. The 6.8-inch display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and remains one of the most immersive panels you can get.

Additionally, Samsung has rolled out multiple AI features through updates, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, and AI Interpreter.

So, all in all, While you shouldn't get the S23 Ultra purely for its performance, it remains an excellent choice for a well-balanced experience, especially at around ₹72,000.