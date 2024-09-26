The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be unveiled today, September 26, although Samsung has yet to confirm any official details. In a recent development, Samsung’s U.S. website reportedly listed pre-order information for the device for a very brief period ahead of its launch, providing a sneak peek into its pricing, specifications, and color options. The premature listing was soon taken down, but not before it was noticed by many.

Accidental Pre-Order Reveal and Pricing in the U.S.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the pre-order page for the Galaxy S24 FE appeared on Samsung’s U.S. regional website, revealing several key details about the upcoming smartphone. The page, which was quickly removed, indicated that the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model would be priced at $649. This marks a $50 increase over the Galaxy S23 FE from the previous year.

In terms of color options, the listing hinted that the Galaxy S24 FE would be available in Gray, Graphite, Mint, and Blue variants. Interestingly, the Yellow color option, which had appeared in an earlier unboxing video, was not part of this pre-order leak.

Expected Specifications and Features of the Galaxy S24 FE

While we wait for an official announcement, several specifications for the Galaxy S24 FE have been leaked. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An increase in display brightness is anticipated, although the exact figures remain unknown.

Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S24 FE may come with a 4,600mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device is expected to sport a triple-lens setup. This includes a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. These features position the S24 FE as a powerful contender in the mid-range segment.

With the launch just hours away, all eyes are on Samsung for the official confirmation of pricing, availability, and full specifications, especially in regions like India. The leaked details have certainly generated excitement, but the final announcement will reveal whether Samsung’s latest Fan Edition smartphone lives up to the growing expectations.

