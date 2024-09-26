Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-order leak reveals key specs and price ahead of imminent launch
Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S24 FE today, September 26. A brief pre-order listing reportedly revealed it could start at $649 and offer color options like Gray, Mint, and Blue. Expected features include a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400e chipset, and a triple-lens camera.
The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be unveiled today, September 26, although Samsung has yet to confirm any official details. In a recent development, Samsung’s U.S. website reportedly listed pre-order information for the device for a very brief period ahead of its launch, providing a sneak peek into its pricing, specifications, and color options. The premature listing was soon taken down, but not before it was noticed by many.