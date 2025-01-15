During Flipkart’s Monumental Sale, and just ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch on January 22, the Samsung Galaxy S24, which originally launched at ₹99,999, has been discounted significantly.

You can now get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for just ₹59,999. However, you can secure an even better deal by combining bank offers. Let us guide you on how to get the best possible price on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Under ₹ 60,000: Check Offer Details Currently, the Galaxy S24 Plus is listed at ₹59,999 without any offers, as part of the discounts Flipkart is offering during the Monumental Sale. By using a compatible credit card, you can avail of an additional discount of up to ₹3,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹56,999. This is undoubtedly a great deal for the S24 Plus. That said, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Is The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Worth It? What You Should Know Firstly, Samsung is undeniably one of the most sought-after brands in the premium Android smartphone segment, and many loyal users swear by it. If you’re someone who prefers a tried-and-tested brand and wouldn’t opt for alternatives like OnePlus, iQOO, or Vivo, the S24 Plus at this price point could be an excellent choice.

However, when you consider alternatives, the value offered by the Galaxy S24 Plus starts to wane. For instance, the OnePlus 13 is available for around ₹65,000, and the iQOO 13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is priced around ₹55,000. These models may provide better value for money.

If you’re a power user seeking the latest and greatest, and brand loyalty isn’t a priority, there are other compelling options, including the Vivo X200, and Oppo Find X8. Also, It is also worth mentioning that while the S24 Plus has been discounted during this sale, it typically tends to hover around the ₹65,000 to ₹70,000 price bracket.