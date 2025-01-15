Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus gets 40% discount; Check new price in Flipkart Monumental Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus gets 40% discount; Check new price in Flipkart Monumental Sale

Shaurya Sharma

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus' 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for just 59,999.

Galaxy S24 Plus is now available under 60,000 on Flipkart.

During Flipkart’s Monumental Sale, and just ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch on January 22, the Samsung Galaxy S24, which originally launched at 99,999, has been discounted significantly.

You can now get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for just 59,999. However, you can secure an even better deal by combining bank offers. Let us guide you on how to get the best possible price on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 receives its first BIG update: Gemini Nano, camera improvements, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Under 60,000: Check Offer Details

Currently, the Galaxy S24 Plus is listed at 59,999 without any offers, as part of the discounts Flipkart is offering during the Monumental Sale. By using a compatible credit card, you can avail of an additional discount of up to 3,000, bringing the effective price down to 56,999. This is undoubtedly a great deal for the S24 Plus. That said, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Is The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Worth It? What You Should Know

Firstly, Samsung is undeniably one of the most sought-after brands in the premium Android smartphone segment, and many loyal users swear by it. If you’re someone who prefers a tried-and-tested brand and wouldn’t opt for alternatives like OnePlus, iQOO, or Vivo, the S24 Plus at this price point could be an excellent choice.

However, when you consider alternatives, the value offered by the Galaxy S24 Plus starts to wane. For instance, the OnePlus 13 is available for around 65,000, and the iQOO 13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is priced around 55,000. These models may provide better value for money.

If you’re a power user seeking the latest and greatest, and brand loyalty isn’t a priority, there are other compelling options, including the Vivo X200, and Oppo Find X8. Also, It is also worth mentioning that while the S24 Plus has been discounted during this sale, it typically tends to hover around the 65,000 to 70,000 price bracket.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is launching in just a week’s time. If you’re able to wait and don’t mind spending a bit more on the latest models, it might be worth holding off. The upcoming Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is likely to offer superior performance compared to the Exynos 2400 chipset found in the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series official images leaked ahead of launch, and they confirm a big change

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.