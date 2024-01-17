Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung, the renowned South Korean tech giant, is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated series of smartphones worldwide at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event today. Following numerous leaks surrounding the event, it is anticipated that Samsung will introduce three phones during the event: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24.
The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled for today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Interestingly, the Samsung event is scheduled for 11:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). The company plans to globally livestream the event on its website, promising significant announcements.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: A recent hands-on video shared by user BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) has surfaced online, revealing the purported design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The video showcases a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, surrounded by remarkably thin bezels. The right edge of the handset features the power button and volume rockers.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to feature expanded vapor chambers, aiming to improve cooling efficiency for enhanced performance, as indicated by tipster Tarun Vats.
Allegedly, the Galaxy S24's vapor chamber could be 1.5 times larger than its predecessor, the S24 Plus might see a 1.6 times increase, and the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a vapor chamber 1.9 times larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Substantiating the speculation, leaked presentation slides shared by another tipster on X confirm a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, lending credibility to the anticipated cooling enhancements.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: As the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series launch approaches, anticipated prices have surfaced. According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, is expected to start at $1299 in the US—a $100 increase from its predecessor, which launched at $1199 for the same configuration. Similarly, price hikes are predicted for the standard models, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 projected to be priced at $899, and the Galaxy S24 Plus at $999.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Get ready for the highly awaited debut of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Just 5 hours left until the big reveal!
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: A notable detail from the Galaxy S24 leaks introduces 'Circle to Search,' an innovative Google-powered feature enabling users to search images, videos, or text on their screen without relying on screenshots.
This functionality involves circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping to identify points of interest, resembling a potential evolution of Google Lens, potentially integrated with the S-Pen.
Moreover, this leak highlights the deepening collaboration between Samsung and Google, raising anticipation for Google Assistant with Bard to be featured in the Galaxy S24 series as part of Samsung's latest AI advancements.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Explore the enticing pre-order incentives Samsung has prepared for its flagship smartphones, enhancing the Galaxy S24 experience. In a unique move, Samsung allowed early reservations with a $50 credit for those securing their spot by January 16th. Additionally, a "double your storage" option is anticipated, enabling customers to receive a higher storage variant than their initial order—such as upgrading from a 128 GB to a 256 GB model or a 512 GB to a massive 1 TB for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. These exclusive offers add an extra layer of excitement for potential buyers.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series is expected to introduce futuristic AI features, potentially similar to Google Pixel 8.
Leaked promotional ads suggest a subscription model for advanced AI capabilities, with free access until 2025, followed by a possible fee. The features may include AI-based optical zoom, object removal in photos, translations, and selfie camera enhancements. The rumored 7-year Android update support adds to the anticipated appeal.
While leaks lack official confirmation, the trend of tech giants adopting subscription models for premium AI services aligns with the industry's evolving landscape.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: The Galaxy S24+ may sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra wide-angle camera. The S24+ could house a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: The Galaxy S24, Samsung's standard variant is likely to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a potential 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, rumors suggest it might adopt the top-tier Ultra's 1Hz refresh rate. In the US and Canada, the S24 could house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while other regions may get the Exynos 2400 SOC. Expected to run on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, the device could showcase a triple camera system (50MP+10MP+12MP).
Titanium frame: Reportedly, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a titanium frame, rivaling Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models for durability and weight.
Processor: Likely to be equipped with the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the flagship could promise a substantial power boost, making it an enticing choice for gamers with a larger vapor chamber to prevent overheating.
Camera: The quad-camera setup, potentially with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors, is expected to leverage new chip and AI enhancements for improved performance.
AI features: Samsung is likely to unveil innovative AI features, including "Circle to Search," live translation for calls, night zoom improvements, and "Note Assist" in the Notes app at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.
Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing three models: Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The highlight is the incorporation of advanced Galaxy AI features, offering tools like Magic Editor for photo enhancement and real-time AI-driven phone call translations.
Notably, the S24 series promises an extended 7-year software and OS support. The Galaxy S24 is anticipated to feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The S24+ boasts a 6.7-inch display, improved camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with fast charging. The flagship S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a powerful quad-camera system with a 200MP primary sensor.
As per HT, rumors suggest that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus smartphone, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, may be priced between ₹1,04,999 and ₹1,05,999. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ was priced at ₹94,999 last year.
The top-tier model among the three, the Samsung S24 Ultra, is anticipated to have a price tag of approximately ₹1,34,999. Early predictions indicate that the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, might be priced in the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Participants who register for the launch event on Samsung's official website stand a chance to win a ₹5000 voucher and various Samsung products. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone at ₹1,999.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 live stream will start at 11:30 pm Indian time and can be accessed on Samsung's official website. Additionally, the live stream will be accessible on Samsung's official social media accounts, including Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.
