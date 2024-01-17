LIVE UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra and Galaxy AI launched

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2024, 12:46 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung announces AI Note Assist, Photomojis, Circle to Search and real-time language translation. It has also launched its Galaxy S24 series, featuring the Ultra, Plus, and standard models, during the Galaxy Unpacked Event.