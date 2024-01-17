Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Where and how to watch Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024

Samsung S24 Launch Live Updates: Samsung, the renowned South Korean tech giant, is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated series of smartphones worldwide at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event today. Following numerous leaks and speculations surrounding the event, it is anticipated that Samsung will introduce three phones during the event: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24.
Anticipations suggest that these smartphones will mark Samsung's initial foray into integrating AI features, accompanied by robust operating system enhancements. The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled for today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
The Samsung event is scheduled for 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), equivalent to 11:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). The company plans to globally livestream the event on its official website, promising significant announcements.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024!
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Leaked prices
As per HT, rumors suggest that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus smartphone, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, may be priced between ₹1,04,999 and ₹1,05,999. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ was priced at ₹94,999 last year.
The top-tier model among the three, the Samsung S24 Ultra, is anticipated to have a price tag of approximately ₹1,34,999. Early predictions indicate that the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, might be priced in the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Pre-booking offer
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Participants who register for the launch event on Samsung's official website stand a chance to win a ₹5000 voucher and various Samsung products. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone at ₹1,999.
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: When and where to watch livestream
Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 live stream will start at 11:30 pm Indian time and can be accessed on Samsung's official website. Additionally, the live stream will be accessible on Samsung's official social media accounts, including Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.
