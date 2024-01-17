Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Where and how to watch Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST

Samsung S24 Launch Live Updates: Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 series, featuring the Ultra, Plus, and standard models, during the Galaxy Unpacked Event at the SAP Center in California. The global livestream on Samsung's official website at 11:30 PM IST promises major announcements.