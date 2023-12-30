Samsung Galaxy S24 series leak: AI features similar to Pixel 8's magic eraser hinted
Leaked marketing materials reveal intriguing details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including AI features like the 'Generative Edit' tool and 'Live Translate' for real-time phone call translation.
As the highly anticipated launch event for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series approaches, a recent series of leaks on Twitter has unveiled intriguing details about the upcoming flagship smartphones. The leaks, shared by @MysteryLupin, (first spotted by 9to5Google) include high-quality images and insights into some key AI features that promise to elevate the user experience.