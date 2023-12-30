As the highly anticipated launch event for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series approaches, a recent series of leaks on Twitter has unveiled intriguing details about the upcoming flagship smartphones. The leaks, shared by @MysteryLupin, (first spotted by 9to5Google) include high-quality images and insights into some key AI features that promise to elevate the user experience.

One standout feature highlighted in the leaked marketing materials is the "Generative Edit" feature. Described by Samsung as a tool to effortlessly remove unwanted elements from photos, it draws immediate comparisons to Google's Magic Eraser tool introduced in the Pixel 8 series. The Magic Eraser, known for its ability to erase unwanted objects from photos, requires Google Photos backup and an internet connection.

Interestingly, despite the superior on-device AI capabilities of Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 compared to Google's Tensor chips, the leaked materials suggest that an internet connection will still be required for the Generative Edit feature on the Galaxy S24 series.

The leaks also shed light on other noteworthy features, such as the previously announced "Live Translate," which utilizes AI to translate phone calls in real-time. Another feature, "Nightography Zoom," aims to enhance low-light photos when zoomed in. Given that telephoto lenses are not always optimized for low-light conditions, the inclusion of AI enhancement could be a welcome addition to improve photography in challenging lighting scenarios.

These leaked, what appears to be the marketing materials, briefly mention the "High Resolution" feature, emphasizing the impressive 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, a reference to "Screen Display" suggests a brighter, flatter screen that provides users with more space to enjoy their favorite activities.

Accompanying the leaks were high-quality images of the Galaxy S24 series, which were promptly removed, indicating Samsung's efforts to control social media leaks ahead of the official launch. The leaked images, captured by Digital Trends before their removal, provide a glimpse of the design and aesthetics of the upcoming smartphones.

While the leaked information points to a January 17 launch date, Samsung has yet to officially confirm the details. As excitement builds around the Galaxy S24 series, consumers eagerly await the official unveiling to see how these AI features and high-quality imaging capabilities will set Samsung's latest flagship smartphones apart in the competitive market.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!