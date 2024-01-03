Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Leaked images hint at premium design and AI excellence
Samsung has officially issued invitations for the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California. The event is anticipated to showcase the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, accompanied by the introduction of new AI initiatives. Samsung, in the invitation, hints at presenting a "fresh mobile experience driven by AI."