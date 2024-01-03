Samsung has officially issued invitations for the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California. The event is anticipated to showcase the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, accompanied by the introduction of new AI initiatives. Samsung, in the invitation, hints at presenting a "fresh mobile experience driven by AI."

However, prior to the official launch, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design surfaced, showcased on a poster in a Brazilian store. Discover the anticipated features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series and get insights into the expected pricing.

As per information from a post by DontMatterToYou on the X platform, the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was exposed through leaked images when a store in Brazil displayed a poster of the smartphone. The images reveal a design closely resembling its predecessor, featuring five metal-ringed rear sensors along with a flashlight.

Noteworthy elements include the presence of a built-in stylus, a gray color option, and the incorporation of new titanium side rails, contributing to an overall premium and stylish appearance of the smartphone.

Furthermore, there are hints suggesting that Samsung will unveil novel Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. This suggests a potential scenario where these high-end Samsung smartphones could pose formidable competition to the Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series. Anticipated AI functionalities include tools for image creation and editing, real-time translation, and even voice recording.

According to a report from TechRadar, there is a possibility that Samsung will keep the pricing unchanged for the Galaxy S24 series, maintaining the current rates. As a result, the anticipated starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 could be $799.99. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to be priced at $999.99, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may start at $1,199.99.

As of the current moment, Samsung has not disclosed specific pricing or details regarding the Galaxy S24 series. Nonetheless, it is understood that the smartphone will boast enhanced features in terms of integrated AI. It is important to note that the aforementioned design and pricing details are derived from leaks, and the official information is slated to be revealed by Samsung on January 17, 2024.

