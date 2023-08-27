Samsung Galaxy S24 series sparks excitement with rumors of THIS exclusive chipset. Check details2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Series, scheduled for release in the early part of next year, has generated significant anticipation. Rumors surrounding these forthcoming phones are already in full swing, with one particularly thrilling speculation taking center stage. This revolves around the potential inclusion of an exclusive chipset designed to power the Galaxy S24, causing a considerable stir within the tech community.