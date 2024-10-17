In this festive season, Samsung is offering a massive discount on its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it a top contender for those seeking premium performance at a reduced price. Available on Amazon India, the 12GB/256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now priced at ₹97,699, down from its launch price of ₹1,29,999 – a significant drop of over ₹30,000 (via Gixbot). However, this offer is limited to the Titanium Gray and Titanium Black models.

As per the publication, the price of the other colour options, Titanium Yellow and Titanium Violet, starts at ₹1,21,999 and ₹1,01,699, respectively. If you are looking to upgrade to a higher storage option, the 12GB/512GB variant can be purchased for ₹1,08,689, while the top-end 12GB/1TB model is available at ₹1,34,990. Additionally, customers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, or AU Small Finance Bank cards can avail an extra ₹1,000 discount.

To find this offer, users are encouraged to search for the Galaxy S24 Ultra on Google and follow the Amazon link, as the discount may not be visible directly via the Amazon app’s search function.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers cutting-edge features for tech enthusiasts. Sporting a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, the device supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency for multitasking, gaming, and power-hungry applications.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the device's 200MP main sensor, which excels in low-light conditions, along with a 50MP periscope lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto unit. The 12MP front camera ensures crisp selfies. The S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supports 45W fast charging, and features Samsung’s signature S Pen for enhanced productivity.

AU SMALL FINANCE BANK More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!