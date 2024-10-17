Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets BIG price cut on Amazon: Festive deal offers ₹30,000 discount
Samsung is offering a significant discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, now priced at ₹97,699 on Amazon India. This limited-time offer applies to Titanium Gray and Black models, while other colors have higher prices. Additional discounts available with select bank cards.
In this festive season, Samsung is offering a massive discount on its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it a top contender for those seeking premium performance at a reduced price. Available on Amazon India, the 12GB/256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now priced at ₹97,699, down from its launch price of ₹1,29,999 – a significant drop of over ₹30,000 (via Gixbot). However, this offer is limited to the Titanium Gray and Titanium Black models.