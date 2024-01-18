Korean smartphone maker Samsung has finally unveiled its Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, which boasts a number of significant improvements over its predecessor, including a brighter display, a much more powerful processor and generative AI-based features powered by Google's Gemini Pro language model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications: Display: The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates and Vision Booster technology. Samsung has opted for a flat display with the S24 Ultra, which has a peak brightness of 2600 nits, a significant upgrade from the 1750 nits peak brightness offered by the S23 series.

There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor protection on the front, compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the previous generation. Samsung claims that the new glass reduces reflections by 75%, resulting in a smooth and comfortable viewing experience.

Processor: The S24 Ultra is now powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy, which is said to rival the performance of Apple's A17 chipset. The Galaxy suffix means that the chipset has been tweaked specifically for the S24 series to deliver some performance improvements. Samsung says the S24 ultra SoC has been optimised to deliver efficient AI processing.

Camera: The camera system on the S24 Ultra is truly impressive, sporting a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A notable addition is the new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, offering optical zoom levels from 2x to 10x, thanks to the Adaptive Pixel Sensor technology.

Software: Taking a leaf out of Google's playbook, Samsung is now offering 7 years of OS and security updates with the S24 series, similar to the proposition Google made with the launch of the Pixel 8 Pro. Notably, the previous generation Galaxy S23 series only came with the promise of 4 years of OS updates.

AI features: The Galaxy S24 series introduces Galaxy AI, a highly anticipated feature offering significant intelligence to enhance communication capabilities. This includes five key features:

Live Translate: Real-time voice and text translation in two directions, breaking down language barriers without the need for third-party apps.

Interpreter: Translates live conversations instantly on a split-screen view, facilitating communication without requiring cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Chat Assist: An AI tool integrated into messaging apps to enhance language, helping users craft courteous messages and captions with ease.

Note Assist: Integrated within Samsung Notes, offering AI-generated summaries, pre-made templates, and convenient cover creation for efficient note-taking.

Transcript Assist: Utilizes Speech-to-Text and AI technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice recordings, even in multi-speaker scenarios.

Battery and charging: The Samsung S24 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. However, S24 Ultra users will have to shell out some extra bucks in order to purchase the 45W charger.

Storage options and pricing: Storage options for Galaxy S24 Ultra include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, starting at $1299 in the US.

