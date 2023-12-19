Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak: Titanium Frame and Gorilla Glass upgrade expected to boost durability
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a 56% stronger titanium frame and upgraded Gorilla Glass for enhanced durability. Speculations include Gorilla Glass Armor, 2600 nits peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and an enlarged vapor chamber for improved cooling.
Samsung is gearing up for the imminent launch of the Galaxy S24 series, and as the unveiling date approaches, speculations and leaks surrounding the smartphone are gaining momentum.
