Samsung is gearing up for the imminent launch of the Galaxy S24 series, and as the unveiling date approaches, speculations and leaks surrounding the smartphone are gaining momentum.

According to recent information from a reliable tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to boast a 56 percent increase in strength compared to its predecessor. This enhanced durability is attributed to the incorporation of a titanium frame and an upgraded Gorilla Glass.

Ahmed Qwaider, a reputable tipster, posted on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the titanium frame of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be 56 percent more durable than the Armor Aluminum used in its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra. This marks a departure from the previous aluminum frame as Samsung embraces a new and tougher frame for its upcoming generation.

Interestingly, Apple also made a similar shift by adopting a titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro series, claiming increased strength.

It is important to highlight that there have not been any assertions regarding the inclusion of a titanium frame in the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Furthermore, speculation suggests that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will showcase an improved iteration of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Anticipations include the introduction of Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection, enhancing the durability of the smartphone beyond that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The information from the tipster also suggests that there could be an introduction of 2600 nits peak brightness for the premium variant. Additionally, the smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, accompanied by an enlarged vapor chamber as an integral part of the cooling system, aiming to maintain the chip's temperature 1.9 times cooler.

It is crucial to emphasize that the aforementioned developments are derived from leaks and speculations, providing no certainty until the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While there is an anticipation for the new generation's launch in January 2024, the company has not disclosed a specific date as of now.

