Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to release a significant software update for its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, aiming to address a range of camera-related issues that have troubled users since the phone's launch in January. Despite multiple One UI updates rolled out this year, users have continued to report problems such as shutter lag and motion blur.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming August update is set to improve several camera functionalities. These improvements include enhancements in white balance, HDR optimization, and the reduction of image and video overprocessing. However, the update will not address issues related to telephoto and night-mode images captured beyond the 10x optical zoom. This specific problem has led to photos taken at 9.9x magnification appearing superior to those at 10x, which suffer from increased noise.

The first hints of this update emerged in May, with Ice Universe suggesting that the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would bring significant camera improvements. At that time, it was mentioned that the update was in its early testing phase, and would undergo rigorous testing before becoming available to the public. Speculation also suggests that this update might be introduced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, a highly anticipated event where Samsung unveils its latest devices and updates, on July 10.

In recent months, Samsung has expanded its Galaxy AI features—such as Circle to Search, Live Call Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Generative Edit—to a broader range of devices. However, some of these features have not been made available on older models, likely due to hardware limitations.

With this forthcoming update, Samsung aims to enhance the user experience for Galaxy S24 Ultra owners, addressing longstanding camera issues and reinforcing its commitment to quality and innovation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!