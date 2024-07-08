Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to get key camera enhancements in upcoming software update: Report
Samsung's upcoming August update for Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly enhance camera features like white balance and HDR optimization. However, it will not fix problems with telephoto and night-mode images beyond 10x zoom.
Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to release a significant software update for its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, aiming to address a range of camera-related issues that have troubled users since the phone's launch in January. Despite multiple One UI updates rolled out this year, users have continued to report problems such as shutter lag and motion blur.