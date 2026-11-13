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Samsung Galaxy S25 5G gets 48% off, effective price drops to ₹29,211 on Flipkart; here's how

The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G (12GB RAM, 128GB storage) is listed at 54,999 on Flipkart, with exchange and bank offers bringing its effective price down to 29,211. Buyers can also explore the 256GB variant at 60,999, with additional savings subject to eligibility.

Livemint, Written By Pragya Singha Roy
Published13 Nov 2026, 12:25 PM IST
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Samsung Galaxy S25.
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The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is available on Flipkart at an effective price of 29,211 after applying eligible exchange and bank offers. Flipkart lists the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at 54,999, down from its original listing price of 104,999.

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Buyers can bring down the price further by exchanging an eligible smartphone and using the applicable bank offer. The final price will depend on the exchange device and payment method. Here are the details of the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Flipkart price and bank offers

Flipkart lists the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G with 12GB of RAM and 128GB storage at 54,999, a 48% discount from the original listed price of 104,999.

Flipkart also offers a bank benefit of 1,538 to customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank offer. After deducting the exchange value and bank discount from the selling price of 54,999, the effective price comes to 29,211.

Eligible Flipkart Plus members can earn seven SuperCoins. This brings the effective cost down to 29,204.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: 256GB variant price and availability

There is also a 256GB variant with 12GB of RAM. The price is 60,999 on Flipkart and 1,14,999 is its original listing price.

This is equivalent to a 47% discount. There are only 10 units of this variant available according to Flipkart's listing at the time of writing.

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Apple iPhone 13: Flipkart exchange offer

Buyers exchanging an eligible Apple iPhone 13 can get an exchange value of up to 24,250. The actual value will depend on the phone's condition, model and eligibility.

The final price may change based on the exchange device, its condition and available payment offers. Buyers should check the updated price and offer terms on Flipkart before placing an order.

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