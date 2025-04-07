Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appears online ahead of launch: Specs, pricing and colours tipped

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to launch on 13 May, with European retailers listing it at EUR 1,361 to EUR 1,490. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a dual-camera setup, and multiple color options, targeting mid-tier flagship buyers.

Updated7 Apr 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge has made an early appearance on European retail websites, ahead of its expected launch on 13 May. (Bloomberg)

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge has made an early appearance on European retail websites, ahead of its expected launch on 13 May. Though the tech giant has yet to confirm the official release date, multiple listings have shed light on the phone’s potential pricing, colour options, and key specifications.

According to listings on online retailers such as Zanetti Shop and Epto (first spotted by Gadgets 360), the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in two storage variants. The 256GB model is priced at approximately EUR 1,361 (around 1,27,900), while the 512GB version is listed at EUR 1,487 (about 1,39,800). Epto’s listing shows slightly higher price tags, with the 256GB variant at EUR 1,363.90 and the 512GB at EUR 1,490. These prices position the Galaxy S25 Edge squarely between the Galaxy S25+ and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, suggesting Samsung is aiming to offer a mid-tier flagship with top-notch features.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and may include 12GB of RAM. A 6.6-inch display and ultra-slim 5.84mm thickness are among its highlighted design features. On the imaging front, the Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to sport a dual rear camera system comprising a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary shooter.

Also Read | Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped —here’s when to expect iPhone 17 Air rival

Powering the device could be a modest 3,900mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging. While the battery size appears smaller than other flagship offerings, the sleek profile might be prioritising design over endurance.

Colour variants listed include Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver, mirroring the shades available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The S25 Edge was previously rumoured to be priced at KRW 1.5 million (roughly 87,000) in South Korea, suggesting regional pricing strategies may differ significantly.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge through an online-only event, with more details expected in the coming weeks.

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 11:09 PM IST
