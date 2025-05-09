Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch: How to watch the live stream and what to expect

If you have been waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge in full, there's good news for you. Samsung has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy S25 Edge via an official live stream, scheduled for May 13 at 5:30 AM in India. For others, the live stream will take place on Monday, May 12, at 8 PM Eastern Time or 5 PM Pacific Time.

Here, we tell you how to tune into the live stream, and what you can expect from the thinnest Galaxy device so far, which will directly rival the rumoured iPhone 17 Air from Apple. Read on.

How to Watch the Galaxy S25 Edge Live Stream If you want to watch the S25 Edge live stream, you can tune in to Samsung's official YouTube channel, where the live stream will be available. For added convenience, you can simply watch it on the embedded link below, which will go live on May 13 at 5:30 AM in India. You can just return to this page on May 13 and watch the live stream directly from here.

What Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Bring? So far, Samsung hasn't revealed many details about the S25 Edge, although the design was showcased during the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch event, which looks metallic and quite sleek.

Reports suggest that the phone could be less than six millimetres thick, potentially around 5.8 mm. As for the rest of the specifications, it is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, the same custom chipset that powers the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. Additionally, Samsung may offer 12 GB of RAM and a 200-megapixel main camera, alongside a secondary camera. It remains unclear whether this secondary lens will be an ultra-wide or a wide-angle, but what is certain is that it will feature a dual-camera system.