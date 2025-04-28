Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing, specifications and launch timeline tipped: All you need to know

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge is making headlines once again as fresh leaks reveal key details about the upcoming handset’s design, camera, and hardware specifications.

What to expect According to well-known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature titanium bezels paired with Corning’s yet-to-be-released Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for enhanced durability. This would set it apart from its siblings — the Galaxy S25 and S25+ — which utilise Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and even the Ultra model that boasts Gorilla Glass Armour.

A key highlight of the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be its camera setup. It is tipped to house a 200MP primary sensor on the rear, supported by AI-driven imaging features designed to enhance productivity and creativity. An additional 12MP secondary rear camera is also expected to feature.

Notably, the S25 Edge is rumoured to be the slimmest device in the S25 series, measuring just 5.8mm thick and weighing a mere 163g. Despite its slender profile, it is said to pack powerful internals, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device could run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM.

Also Read | Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped —here’s when to expect iPhone 17 Air rival

Display-wise, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to sport a 6.6-inch screen and be powered by a 3,900mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging. Buyers will have the option to choose between 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Pricing details suggest the 256GB model will retail at CAD 1,678.99 (approximately ₹1,03,000), while the 512GB version could be priced at CAD 1,848.99 (around ₹1,14,000). This places the Edge model more expensive than the Galaxy S25+ but slightly more affordable than the flagship S25 Ultra.

Colour options at launch are expected to include Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver. The Galaxy S25 Edge is slated to debut first in China and South Korea on 23 May, with a wider rollout, including the US and other international markets, scheduled for 30 May.