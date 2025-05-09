Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge teased again, set to feature new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2: All we know so far

Samsung Electronics and Corning Incorporated today confirmed that the forthcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will debut with Corning’s latest innovation, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a next-generation glass ceramic designed to offer superior protection.

“Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard for craftsmanship and performance as our slimmest Galaxy S series device yet,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business (MX) at Samsung Electronics. “To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong — a challenge that brought Corning and Samsung together, united by a shared vision for purposeful engineering and user-centric innovation. That vision is embedded in every detail of Galaxy S25 Edge.”

The much-anticipated device will be unveiled during a livestreamed launch event on Samsung’s YouTube channel on 13 May at 9 a.m. KST (12 May at 8 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. PDT).

Slimmest Galaxy Yet According to reliable tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the Galaxy S25 Edge is set to impress with its ultra-slim profile, measuring just 5.85mm thick and weighing 163g. The flagship handset is expected to boast a premium build, combining a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front—promising both sleek aesthetics and enhanced durability.

Expected Specifications The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 and a 120Hz refresh rate. An ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor is also expected to be integrated for secure authentication.

Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options may include 256GB and 512GB variants. A 3,900mAh battery with wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance are also believed to be part of the package.

Pricing and Availability Quandt reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced from €1,249 in Germany for the 256GB model, with the 512GB version retailing at €1,369. While regional pricing may vary, this positions the device between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra within Samsung’s flagship lineup.