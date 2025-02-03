The Samsung Galaxy S25 is an ideal pick if you're in the market for a performance-centric smartphone with a decent set of specifications and reliable cameras. But you may be thinking, what makes this phone stand out? Well, it’s certainly more expensive than the likes of the OnePlus 13, which retails under ₹70,000, while the S25 starts at ₹80,999. But what if we told you that you could get the S25 at launch for ₹70,999? This brings the price closer to rivals like the OnePlus 13, and this changes the equation entirely.

Galaxy S25 For ₹ 70,999 - How do you get this deal? If you open Amazon right now, you will see that the S25 base model with 256GB is currently priced at ₹80,999. Now, you can get a ₹10,000 off if you have an HDFC Bank credit card. So, if you pay in full (Don't select the EMI option) you will get an extra ₹10,000 off, bringing the price down to ₹70,999. Notably, this brings the price close to phones like the OnePlus 13, which retails at ₹69,999.