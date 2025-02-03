Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a big price drop on Amazon: How to get it for 70,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a big price drop on Amazon: How to get it for ₹70,999

Shaurya Sharma

Here's how you can get the Galaxy S25 (256GB model with 12GB RAM) on Amazon India for just 70,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 retails for 80,999 in India.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is an ideal pick if you're in the market for a performance-centric smartphone with a decent set of specifications and reliable cameras. But you may be thinking, what makes this phone stand out? Well, it’s certainly more expensive than the likes of the OnePlus 13, which retails under 70,000, while the S25 starts at 80,999. But what if we told you that you could get the S25 at launch for 70,999? This brings the price closer to rivals like the OnePlus 13, and this changes the equation entirely.

Galaxy S25 For 70,999 - How do you get this deal?

If you open Amazon right now, you will see that the S25 base model with 256GB is currently priced at 80,999. Now, you can get a 10,000 off if you have an HDFC Bank credit card. So, if you pay in full (Don't select the EMI option) you will get an extra 10,000 off, bringing the price down to 70,999. Notably, this brings the price close to phones like the OnePlus 13, which retails at 69,999.

Is the Galaxy S25 worth it?

The Galaxy S25 is one of the fastest phones at this price point, considering it packs the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. You also get a real triple camera setup, consisting of a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera, making the phone’s camera experience quite versatile. Additionally, it features a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which is certainly one of the best in this price range. While other specs stay similar to the S24, the S25 offers much more power. Around 70,000, it makes a lot of sense. Perhaps, even more than the OnePlus 13.

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
