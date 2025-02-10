If you're in the market for a brand-new flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25, released in January, is a great choice, especially if you're looking for a performance-centric and compact device in the ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 price bracket. Not only does the S25 feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is a significant upgrade from last year's Exynos 2400 powering the Galaxy S24, but it is also available at an attractive offer price, allowing you to purchase it for much less than the MRP of ₹80,999. Here’s how you can get the best possible deal on the S25 and bring the effective price down by ₹10,000. Read on for the details.

Galaxy S25 - How to get ₹ 10,000 off There are two offers available on the S25, and you can choose between them. The first is a bank discount of up to ₹10,000 when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 using an HDFC Bank credit card. The second is an exchange offer, where you can trade in your old device and get up to ₹11,000 off.

If you pay in full using an HDFC Bank credit card, you will be eligible for an instant discount of ₹10,000, bringing the net effective price down to ₹70,999 from ₹80,999.If you choose to purchase using an HDFC Bank credit card on EMI, the discount will be ₹7,000.

Alternatively, by exchanging your phone, you can get up to an extra ₹11,000 off, which brings the net effective price down to ₹69,999.

The choice is yours, but this is the best way to buy the S25 instead of paying the full retail price of ₹80,999. This price applies to the 12GB RAM model with 256GB of storage.

Who should buy the Galaxy S25? As we said, if you're in the market for a phone that costs around ₹70,000 to ₹80,000, the S25 is a reliable choice for years to come. Why? Well, firstly, it packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is certainly one of the fastest available. Reports even suggest that it can match the Apple A18 Pro in multi-core benchmarks. It also goes toe to toe with other flagship chipsets, such as the MediaTek Dimensity 9400.

Secondly, coming from the house of Samsung, the S25 carries strong brand value. There are several other reasons why you might want to consider it, including its compact 6.2-inch size. Even the iPhone 16 Pro has now grown to 6.3 inches, making the S25 one of the most powerful small flagships available. Another key selling point is the revamped Galaxy AI experience, which now offers more features than ever before.