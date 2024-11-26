Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Ultra models appear on BIS Certification, indicating upcoming launch
The Galaxy S25 series is reportedly launching soon, with the standard model spotted on India's BIS site. Expected features include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 25W fast charging, and a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.
Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, for both Indian and global markets. Ahead of the anticipated unveiling, the Galaxy S25 has been spotted on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site.