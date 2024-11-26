The Galaxy S25 series is reportedly launching soon, with the standard model spotted on India's BIS site. Expected features include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 25W fast charging, and a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.

Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, for both Indian and global markets. Ahead of the anticipated unveiling, the Galaxy S25 has been spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site.

This comes shortly after the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus models were also seen on the BIS database, further fuelling speculation that the launch of the Galaxy S25 series is imminent.

The standard model of the Galaxy S25 has been spotted with the model number SM-931B/DS, as per reports from 91mobiles. This is a clear progression from last year's Galaxy S23, which carried the model number SM-921B/DS. The new model, therefore, appears to be the Galaxy S25, and it is expected to be the most compact device in the series, serving as the entry-level variant.

In terms of release date, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where the S25 series is likely to be launched, is speculated to take place in the second half of January 2024.

When it comes to specifications, all three models of the Galaxy S25 series, including the standard, Plus, and Ultra versions, are rumoured to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This new processor is expected to be the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, which was used in last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Other rumoured features for the S25 include 25W fast charging, with the device expected to sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is likely to include a triple-lens arrangement with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors.

Additionally, reports suggest that the S25 could come with 12GB of RAM as standard. However, it is important to note that all of this information is based on leaks and rumours, so these details should be taken with caution until officially confirmed by Samsung.