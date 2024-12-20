Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25, will launch in January 2025. This aligns with Samsung’s tradition of launching its flagship series at the start of the year. The devices will be direct successors to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series and are expected to debut several new features and improvements over the previous generation. Based on reports and leaks so far, there are multiple changes that users can anticipate with the S25 series, and here’s what we feel about the expected changes.

1. Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset for All Models According to reports, including one by Android Authority, citing Ice Universe, all S25 series models will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. This marks a significant shift from the previous year, where Samsung equipped the Galaxy S24 series with different chipsets: the Exynos 2400 for the standard models and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the S24 Ultra.

Having the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the entire lineup will boost sales for Samsung, especially in markets like India, where users still have reservations about Exynos chipsets. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a top-tier processor, making it ideal for gamers and performance enthusiasts.

2. Rounded Corners for the S25 Ultra Leaks have tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will finally ditch the sharp corners found on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and sport much more rounded corners, similar to the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro. If this does indeed happen, it would make the device more comfortable, as holding sharp corners in your hands can tend to hurt them. We strongly feel the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro are more comfortable than Samsung's S24 Ultra. But with Samsung S25 Ultra finally opting for rounded corners, this problem would be solved.

3. Similar Design for S25 and S25 Plus Reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will retain much of the design language of their predecessors, the S24 and S24 Plus. These models already feature refined aesthetics, with minimal bezels and a clean rear design. However, if Samsung manages to implement slightly thinner bezels and improve overall device balance, the S25 series could feel even more premium.

4. One UI 7 and New AI Features The Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut with One UI 7, pre-installed and based on Android 15. With it, it will likely bring several new AI features. Based on what we have seen so far, One UI 7 seems to be an interesting update, which will likely amplify the experience you will get with the S25 series.

However, the major contributor to this would be the addition of new AI features and improvements to already existing ones. We feel companies choosing to get all the AI features out have forced them to innovate further, and the S25 series is going to be no exception.

Samsung already has a built-in arsenal of AI features, which are touted to be some of the best in the industry. And if the South Korean giant manages to incorporate even more, it would make the AI arsenal even more robust.

5. More RAM Across the Board A common complaint with the Galaxy S24 series was the base 8GB RAM configuration. However, this is set to change with the Galaxy S25 series, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav. He suggests that both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ will feature 12GB of RAM, starting from the base variant. This means the 8GB models will no longer be offered.

What does this mean for users? Well, devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which already come with 16GB of RAM, are known for their advanced AI features. Having more RAM means Galaxy S25 series remains competitive, especially with the introduction of new AI-driven functionalities that demand higher memory capacity.