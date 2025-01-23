Galaxy S25 series' notable updates include the improved Circle to Search, which now recognises phone numbers, URLs, and email addresses for easier access.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series is here, bringing a slew of new Galaxy AI features to the mix. Building upon existing capabilities, it offers a more well-rounded approach to generative AI. Let us walk you through some of the top AI features introduced with the S25 series, including Writing Assist, the improved Circle to Search, and more.

Circle to Search Circle to Search is now better than ever. This feature initially debuted with the Galaxy S24 lineup last year and was subsequently rolled out to other devices, including the Pixel 8 series and several other OEMs. According to Samsung, the feature has been enhanced significantly. It now recognises phone numbers, URLs, email addresses, and more, making it easy to visit websites, make calls, or perform similar tasks with a single tap.

Writing Assist, Call Transcripts, and Drawing Assist Much like Apple's intelligent writing tools, Samsung has introduced Writing Assist with the Galaxy S25 series. As the name suggests, this feature enhances the writing experience, enabling users to compose emails, rewrite text, and more.

Similarly, Call Transcripts allow users to access real-time transcriptions of calls and even generate concise summaries. Meanwhile, Drawing Assist enables the creation of detailed illustrations using either text prompts or images.

Audio Laser If you've experienced Google's Pixel Audio Eraser, you're familiar with the ability to select specific sounds, such as crowd noise or wind, and either reduce or amplify them. Now, the Galaxy S25 lineup introduces a similar feature called Audio Laser. This tool lets users fine-tune the level of noise generated by specific sources, such as people or environmental sounds.

On-Device Personal Data Engine With the S25 series, Samsung is doubling down on on-device processing. The phones now include a personal data engine that processes most tasks locally, offering personalised experiences without compromising user privacy. Apple has implemented a similar approach with Apple AI, and it appears Samsung is following suit in prioritising privacy-centric AI advancements.