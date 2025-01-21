Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S25 series on January 22, featuring advanced AI capabilities. A leaked video hints tools like Brief Now for personalized insights, Gemini AI for managing tasks, and an AI-powered Night Video mode for improved low-light performance.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is set to be unveiled on January 22. According to a recently leaked promotional video, the smartphone devices are expected to come with several cutting-edge AI features. The South Korean tech giant has already teased that the new lineup will incorporate advanced Galaxy AI capabilities, taking smartphone technology to the next level.

The video, which renowned tipster Evan Blass leaked via Substack (via Gadgets360), opens with the Galaxy AI logo, hinting at the integration of artificial intelligence across the series. It showcases several AI-driven features designed to enhance the user experience in everyday scenarios.

One of the standout features highlighted is Brief Now, a personalised tool that provides users with insights based on their smartphone and Galaxy device usage. Reportedly, these insights are displayed as rectangular cards on the lock screen, and tapping on them reveals more detailed information. This feature could promise to make daily device interaction more intuitive and responsive to user habits.

Another key highlight in the leaked footage is the integration of Gemini AI, which is expected to be more deeply embedded into Samsung’s first-party apps. The video reportedly demonstrates a user commanding Gemini to “find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating nearby and text it to Tony." This suggests that the AI will likely be capable of managing complex, multi-step tasks and providing relevant, real-time results.

Samsung is also reportedly introducing an AI-powered Night Video mode. Promised to deliver brighter and clearer videos in low-light conditions, the mode aims to reduce noise while capturing greater detail. Although similar to the existing Night Mode on Samsung devices, it appears that this new feature could offer improved performance.

Notably, the video unveils a new Audio Eraser feature, which automatically isolates sounds from different sources within videos. Users will likely be able to adjust the audio levels of isolated elements, such as voices, music, or background noise, offering greater control over their video content.