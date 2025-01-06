Anticipation builds for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, which is expected to feature the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra with aSnapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Leaked designs highlight colours, including Icy Blue and a magnetic charging feature, captivating fans before the official announcement.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch, with expectations high for the release of three variants: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. The devices are anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core chipset, which is expected to offer top-tier performance.

Recent leaks have provided a sneak peek into the design and colour options of these upcoming smartphones. A report from Gizmichina has revealed renders of both the base Galaxy S25 and the S25 Ultra, showcasing the colour choices and a glimpse of their sleek design. According to the leaks, the base Galaxy S25 will be available in a shade called Icy Blue, while the Ultra variant will feature a more premium Titanium Blue. Both phones appear with transparent Spigen Crystal Flex protective cases, giving a better look at the design.

One of the standout features indicated by the renders is the presence of a MagSafe-like ring on the back of both models. This suggests that the devices will likely offer magnetic wireless charging, compatible with a magnetic protective case. However, the Galaxy S25 series is not expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging out of the box.

The design of the phones features slim, uniform bezels with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Rounded edges complete the sleek aesthetic, which could promise to make the devices both functional and visually appealing.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are said to be available in a range of colours, including blue-black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow. Meanwhile, the Ultra variant could come in a more diverse array, with options such as titanium black, titanium grey, titanium jade green, and more. Fans of Samsung are eagerly awaiting the official unveiling of these exciting new devices.