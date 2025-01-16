Samsung is gearing up for its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on 22 January, where it is expected to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 lineup. While the event will showcase the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, all eyes are on a fourth, highly anticipated device: the Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumoured to be the slimmest smartphone ever released by Samsung, the S25 Slim is already generating significant buzz.

The latest leak, courtesy of Smartprix and OnLeaks, has revealed high-resolution 5K renders of the Galaxy S25 Slim, providing an enticing glimpse into the device’s design. True to its name, the phone is reported to measure just 6.4mm in thickness without the camera module and 8.3mm with it. This is a remarkable achievement in an industry where most smartphones range from 8mm to 10mm thick, excluding their camera bumps.

Notably, the S25 Slim’s sleek profile is reportedly complemented by a spacious 6.7 to 6.8-inch display, fitting neatly into a compact frame measuring 159 x 76 x 6.4mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is slightly larger at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, making the Slim noticeably smaller and thinner. Despite its reduced dimensions, the S25 Slim maintains a premium design ethos, featuring a metal frame, a glass back, and a triple rear camera setup.

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 Slim balances form and function, integrating a larger battery and state-of-the-art internals. It surpasses Samsung’s previous record-holder, the Galaxy A8, which was just 4.9mm thick but included a modest 3,050mAh battery.

In terms of design, the S25 Slim will likely adhere to the S25 series’ aesthetic, with ultra-thin bezels, a flat display, and a streamlined frame. The bottom edge could house a USB-C port, a single speaker grille, and a microphone.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Slim might debut at the event but is expected to hit shelves later this year. Samsung is likely to provide additional details, including pricing and availability, during the launch.