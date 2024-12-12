With December nearly halfway through, there are only a few weeks left until January—the month Samsung, as per reports, is expected to unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the standard Galaxy S25 range of smartphones. Ahead of release, numerous leaks have already surfaced, particularly around the S25 Ultra, giving us a clear idea of what to expect from Samsung’s next flagship. However, some details remain under wraps, fuelling speculation about what might be in store. While many aspects of the S25 Ultra have been teased, there are areas where improvements could be made, particularly when compared to the S24 Ultra. Here, we list five features the S25 Ultra should bring to the table, refining the overall experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Better Haptics Don't get us wrong—the Samsung S24 Ultra has good haptics. But when you compare it to devices like the iPhone 16 Pro or Android phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro, even the standard Pixel 9, the haptics on the S24 Ultra can feel a bit inferior. They just don't have that solid, premium feeling of some other phones. We have seen even brands like Xiaomi improve haptics to the extent that they now feel very premium. So, with the S25 Ultra, we would like Samsung to offer better haptics—ones that feel more tactile and solid.

2. Support for Log Video Recording Samsung has iteratively improved the video performance of its main cameras over the years, and the S24 Ultra did offer a great video shooting experience, especially thanks to its versatility and the ability to record in 4K 120 FPS. However, one key feature was missing: the ability to record in Log, just like the iPhones and some other Android phones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 series. We are hoping Samsung finally brings this feature to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it a better match for the iPhone 16 Pro.

3. Better Colour Science from the Main Camera And Support For This iPhone 16 Pro Feature Speaking of cameras, the Samsung S24 Ultra has some of the most versatile cameras of any flagship right now, thanks to its quad camera setup. However, while the camera is versatile, it could certainly benefit from better colour science, especially with the main wide camera. Samsung's colours can still tend to look oversaturated sometimes, compared to devices like the Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 Pro.

Here’s hoping Samsung listens and brings better colour science. Also, another major addition Samsung could bring is support for iPhone 16-like Photographic Styles. Based on our experience, Photographic Styles have transformed the photo-taking experience on the iPhone 16 Pro, offering different pre-baked styles for your photos, while also giving you the option to change the style or remove it entirely after the photo is taken, since Apple saves the data. If Samsung brings something similar, it would greatly enhance the overall camera experience.

4. 16 GB of RAM The Galaxy S24 Ultra features 12 GB of RAM, but as 2024 comes to an end, we have seen phones like the Pixel 9 Pro come with 16 GB as standard. Manufacturers have highlighted that more RAM benefits performance, especially in artificial intelligence tasks. Since Samsung is also doubling down on bringing more AI features to Galaxy devices, having more RAM would certainly help make the Galaxy S25 Ultra future-proof. Luckily, several reports are now claiming that higher-capacity variants, starting with the 512 GB model, could indeed offer 16 GB of RAM with the S25 Ultra.

5. Anti-Reflective Coating On The Display One major underrated feature of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is its anti-reflective display. When compared side by side to phones like the iPhone 16 Pro or the Pixel 9, the S24 Ultra holds its own, showing barely any reflection on the screen. This makes it more legible in direct sunlight and helps avoid reflections from artificial lights, thanks to its special coating. This makes the overall experience more immersive, with better contrast and just for a better display overall. Here's hoping Samsung continues to offer this coating with the S25 Ultra as well.