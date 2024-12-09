Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: Design overhaul, enhanced RAM and key features expected
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to debut with a sleeker design, enhanced RAM options up to 16GB, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will also feature a 6.86-inch AMOLED display and advanced camera capabilities, including a 200MP sensor.
Korean giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recent rumours suggest the device could feature a design overhaul, potentially moving away from its signature boxy form in favour of a sleeker, more curved aesthetic. Now, a fresh leak indicates that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also offer a notable upgrade in terms of memory, making it a strong contender in the competitive flagship market.