The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to debut with a sleeker design, enhanced RAM options up to 16GB, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will also feature a 6.86-inch AMOLED display and advanced camera capabilities, including a 200MP sensor.

Korean giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recent rumours suggest the device could feature a design overhaul, potentially moving away from its signature boxy form in favour of a sleeker, more curved aesthetic. Now, a fresh leak indicates that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also offer a notable upgrade in terms of memory, making it a strong contender in the competitive flagship market.

According to tipster @Jukanlosreve on X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will retain the base variant’s configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, mirroring the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the higher-end models will reportedly boast significant upgrades, featuring configurations of 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB.

If these claims hold true, the enhanced RAM options mark a step up from its predecessor, which offered a standard 12GB of RAM across all models. Moreover, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a 6.86-inch AMOLED display, which is expected to have thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

On the camera front, the handset is tipped to include a 200MP primary sensor, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50MP ultrawide shooter.

Under the hood, the smartphone is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, complemented by up to 16GB of RAM. It will likely be backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Previously it was reported that the Galaxy S25 has reportedly been listed on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. This sighting follows closely on the heels of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus models also appearing in the BIS database, intensifying speculation about the imminent launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the standard Galaxy S25 is identified with the model number SM-931B/DS, marking an evolution from last year’s Galaxy S23, which was designated SM-921B/DS. This new device is expected to be the most compact and entry-level variant in the Galaxy S25 lineup.