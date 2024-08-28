Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: Sleek display with round edges and major design overhaul expected
The Galaxy S25 Ultra's design leaks show rounded edges, flat sides, slim bezels, and a punch-hole display. Expected features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and a 200MP quad-camera system. The official announcement is anticipated in early 2025.
Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year, but the anticipation around the flagship's redesigned look is already stirring up excitement online.
