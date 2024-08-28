The Galaxy S25 Ultra's design leaks show rounded edges, flat sides, slim bezels, and a punch-hole display. Expected features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and a 200MP quad-camera system. The official announcement is anticipated in early 2025.

Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year, but the anticipation around the flagship's redesigned look is already stirring up excitement online.

Initial leaks based on CAD renders surfaced as early as March, and now fresh images have emerged, offering a closer look at the device's side profile. The latest renders suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature rounded edges and flat sides, a design departure from its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Notably, the device appears to retain a selfie camera cutout positioned at the top center of the display.

Now, the renowned tipster Ice Universe has shared these purported renders on X, providing a glimpse into what Samsung might have in store. The images showcase the phone with slim bezels and a punch-hole display, with flat sides that draw comparisons to the design language of recent Meizu smartphones. The rounded corners, in particular, are expected to enhance the ergonomic comfort of the device, making it easier to hold.

Earlier reports from the same source suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would adopt a more curved design, signaling a significant shift for Samsung. This move would mark a departure from the boxy aesthetic that has characterized the S series Ultra models since the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition to the design leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with its siblings—the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+—was recently spotted on Samsung's OTA servers. These models are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and could come equipped with a host of AI-driven features. The official announcement for the trio is anticipated in early 2025.