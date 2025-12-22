Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops to ₹69,999 at Croma Cromtastic December Sale? Here's how the deal works

India’s retail electronics chain Croma has rolled out its Cromtastic December Sale, delivering substantial discounts on a range of premium smartphones. The festive sale runs from 15 December to 4 January 2025 and is available across Croma’s physical stores nationwide. Offers and pricing on the brand’s online platform may vary.

Among the standout deals this season is a sharp price cut on Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it an attractive option for buyers considering a high-end upgrade.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra available at lower effective price As part of the ongoing sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased at an effective price of ₹69,999 when exchange benefits are applied. The smartphone carries an in-store listed price of ₹1,29,999.

Croma is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹45,000, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000. Combined, these incentives significantly reduce the final amount payable, depending on the device exchanged and its condition.

Display and design refinements The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a large 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2 and includes an anti-reflection coating designed to improve visibility outdoors.

Advertisement

Samsung has also refreshed the design this year, opting for a more rounded profile instead of the sharper, box-like edges seen previously. The handset is slimmer at 8.2mm and lighter at 218g, which should make it more comfortable to hold during prolonged use.

Performance and software experience At the heart of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, customised for Samsung devices. The chipset focuses on improved power efficiency and stronger on-device artificial intelligence capabilities. As a result, features such as advanced AI photo editing can now be handled locally rather than relying heavily on cloud processing.

The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, matching the capacity of last year’s model.

Camera system upgrades Samsung has introduced meaningful camera improvements with this generation. The ultra-wide camera has been upgraded to a 50MP sensor, paired with the familiar 200MP primary camera. The setup also includes a 50MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone retains a 12MP front-facing camera.

Advertisement

Battery and charging support The Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, matching the capacity of last year’s model. It supports 45W wired fast charging as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, ensuring quicker top-ups throughout the day.

With aggressive exchange offers and flagship-grade specifications, the Galaxy S25 Ultra deal stands out as one of the key highlights of Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale.