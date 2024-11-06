Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s latest benchmark hints at Snapdragon 8 Elite’s power: Report
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has reportedly appeared on Geekbench, hinting at enhanced performance with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The latest results indicate significant improvements over earlier tests, suggesting a major upgrade from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
