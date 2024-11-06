The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has reportedly appeared on Geekbench, hinting at enhanced performance with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The latest results indicate significant improvements over earlier tests, suggesting a major upgrade from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has surfaced once more on Geekbench, offering a fresh glimpse into the potential capabilities of Samsung's forthcoming flagship. Expected to launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device's benchmark results reveal a notable boost in performance compared to earlier tests, signalling that Samsung's next-generation smartphone might be a substantial upgrade (via Gadgets 360).

Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was initially listed on Geekbench in September, believed to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. However, Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, now associated with Samsung’s flagship model. The earlier benchmark listed for the model SM-S938U reported a score of 3,069 in single-core and 9,080 in multi-core tests.

In the latest benchmarking update, the Galaxy S25 Ultra achieved 3,148 points in the single-core test and an impressive 10,236 points in the multi-core test. This gain reportedly highlights a significant leap over the initial results, suggesting a device with remarkable speed and processing power. This new figure is also a marked improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra's benchmark results, which yielded 2,236 in single-core and 6,813 in multi-core tests, based on our previous review.

As per the report, Geekbench entry hints at additional specifications for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is expected to feature 12GB of RAM, run on Android 15, and include Samsung's redesigned One UI 7 interface. One UI 7, which Samsung plans to launch in early 2025, is expected to bring a host of improvements, optimised to maximise the performance of Android 15 and Snapdragon 8 Elite.

While a leak last month indicated that Samsung might equip all Galaxy S25 models with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a recent benchmark for the Galaxy S25+ suggests otherwise. The listing hinted that Samsung might also introduce an unreleased Exynos 2500 processor for specific models. This raises the possibility that, unlike the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S25 series might offer both Snapdragon and Exynos versions depending on the market.