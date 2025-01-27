Samsung recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which showcases an upgraded camera system designed to capture the attention of photography enthusiasts. Alongside it, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max presents its own robust imaging capabilities. While both devices feature state-of-the-art technology, a direct comparison byTechradar reveals how they cater to differing photography preferences.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Line-Up The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra continues its tradition of offering an expansive range of camera options. The device boasts a 200MP main lens, a 50MP 5X zoom, a brand-new 50MP ultra-wide (UW) lens, a 10MP 3X zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. While most lenses remain similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the addition of the 50MP UW lens stands out as a significant upgrade. Samsung’s ProVisual engine, designed to enhance image quality across all lenses, promises to elevate the photography experience.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Features Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max brings its signature approach to photography, with an emphasis on colour accuracy and natural tones. The camera system includes a 48MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP 5X optical zoom, and a 12MP front-facing camera. Apple’s algorithms aim to capture true-to-life colours, avoiding the oversaturation seen in some competitors’ outputs.

Daytime Photography Lance Ulanoff from Techradar tested both smartphones in San Jose’s picturesque Plaza Del Ceasar Chavez. According to Ulanoff, the Galaxy S25 Ultra excelled in detail, producing crisp images with vibrant colours. However, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max maintained an edge in colour accuracy, offering images closer to what the eye perceives.

Samsung’s ProVisual engine ensures sharp, vibrant hues, particularly in blue skies and greenery, but this occasionally led to minor colour blooming, the report. For example, palm fronds in some images displayed faint haloing when viewed on the S25 Ultra screen, though this was barely noticeable on larger displays. Apple’s approach, in contrast, leans towards understated yet faithful reproductions of natural scenes.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event highlights: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launched

When photographing an acorn woodpecker perched on a tree, Ulanoff reported that the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 50MP telephoto lens outperformed the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 12MP equivalent. Using Samsung’s digital zoom to reach 10X magnification produced surprisingly sharp and detailed images, whereas the iPhone’s output showed noticeable degradation in quality.

Samsung’s innovative Galaxy AI also played a role during this session. Using the Sketch to Image feature, a simple drawing of a rodent climbing a tree was transformed into a realistic image of a white mouse. The AI-generated mouse blended seamlessly with the original photo of the bird, adding a creative twist that highlights Samsung’s advancements in computational photography, the publication added.

Night Photography According to the publication, night photography presented a contrast between the two devices. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s images were consistently brighter, particularly when using the new 50MP UW lens. Its high dynamic range brought out more details in low-light environments, making night shots appear vivid and luminous.

On the other hand, the report stated that the iPhone 16 Pro Max delivered more subdued and realistic images, staying true to Apple’s ethos of prioritising authenticity. For some users, Samsung’s brighter and more vibrant night shots may be more appealing, but others may prefer Apple’s natural tones.

Portrait Mode and Selfies The publication added that the portrait mode testing further illustrated the devices’ differing philosophies. The S25 Ultra’s selfies tended to smooth out imperfections, subtly enhancing the subject’s appearance. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max produced images that were less flattering but more accurate to real-life tones. Samsung’s approach will likely resonate with users seeking polished images straight out of the camera, while Apple’s might appeal to those desiring unfiltered realism.

Final Thoughts The report finally stated that after a day of exploring the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it was evident that both smartphones cater to distinct audiences. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out for its detailed and vibrant images, making it a strong contender for those who appreciate bold, visually striking photography. Its ProVisual engine and AI features, like Sketch to Image, offer creative opportunities that go beyond traditional photography.