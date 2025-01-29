Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16 Plus vs OnePlus 13: Which latest flagship to buy

Planning to buy a flagship model? Know if you should get the Samsung Galaxy S25, iPhone 16 Plus or the OnePlus 13.

Samsung Galaxy S25 has been launched in global markets with some significant upgrades over its predecessor. While the smartphone is gaining popularity, there are several other competitors which have already gained recognition for unique specifications and offerings. We look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 competitors, we have two major flagship models the iPhone 16 Plus and the OnePlus 13, both come under a similar price segment and offer flagship performance. Therefore, if you looking for a smartphone upgrade, then you may want to consider these three models. Let's check out the specs comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25,iPhone 16 Plus and OnePlus 13.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16 Plus vs OnePlus 13: Price The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes at a starting price of Rs.80999 for the 256GB variant. The OnePlus 13 was launched at Rs.69,999 for the 256GB variant. Both the devices come with 12GB RAM. However, the iPhone 16 Plus is priced higher at Rs.89990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16 Plus vs OnePlus 13: Display The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch 2K Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 features a bigger 6.82-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. Therefore brightness-wise, the OnePlus 13 provides more promising results.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16 Plus vs OnePlus 13: Performance: For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13, both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, Samsung has customised the processor that suit the Samsung ecosystem. For iPhone 16 Plus, Apple has included the new A18 chip that has provided powerful performance. While Samsung offers 12GB RAM, OnePlus 13 up to 24GB RAM, iPhone 16 Plus still provides 8GB RAM which may cause problems with effective AI processing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16 Plus vs OnePlus 13: Camera For photography, the Galaxy S25 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 features a 50 MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus comes with a dual camera system that consists of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, Samsung and Apple rely on a 12MP front camera, whereas, the OnePlus 13 offers a 32MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16 Plus vs OnePlus 13: Battery The Samsung Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The iPhone 16 Plus features a 4674mAh battery with 25W charging support and finally, the OnePlus 13 is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery that comes with 100W fast charging support.