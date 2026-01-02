Samsung Galaxy S26 and Fold 8 leaks hint at launch timeline and key upgrades. What to expect

Samsung is expected to introduce its next generation of flagship smartphones in 2026, with fresh leaks shedding light on pricing, launch timelines and key hardware upgrades. Despite rising component costs across the industry, the South Korean brand is reportedly planning to keep prices steady for its upcoming Galaxy S26 and foldable line-up.

No price increase planned for 2026 flagships? According to a report from South Korea, Samsung does not intend to raise prices for the Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The decision is said to be part of a broader strategy to maintain market share while protecting overall profitability, especially as competitors increase prices due to ongoing RAM supply constraints.

Galaxy S26 series launch timeline tipped The Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut on February 25 at a launch event in San Francisco. The line-up is likely to include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Retail availability is tipped for March, which differs from earlier rumours that suggested a late January unveiling followed by an early February sale.

Expected specifications and hardware upgrades Leaks suggest the standard Galaxy S26 will feature a 4,300mAh battery, marking an improvement over the 4,000mAh unit found in the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S26+ is also tipped to receive camera enhancements, including support for 3x zoom HDR shooting.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset globally. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ could ship with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600 processor in select regions, continuing the company’s dual-chip strategy.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 leaks Samsung is also expected to refresh its foldable lineup later in the year, with a likely July launch window. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to weigh around 200g, making it roughly 15g lighter than its predecessor. It may also house a larger 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh unit in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is said to see an even more noticeable weight reduction, coming in at around 150g, which would make it significantly lighter than the previous model.