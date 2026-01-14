Samsung Galaxy S26 could finally match Plus and Ultra models in charging speed: Report

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut in India and global markets in February, and fresh leaks are offering a clearer picture of what to expect from the standard model. While earlier rumours suggested minimal changes for the base Galaxy S26, a new tip hints at a potentially meaningful improvement.

Faster charging tipped for Galaxy S26 According to an X post by tipster Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung may finally increase charging speeds on the base Galaxy S26. The device is said to support 45W fast wired charging, a notable step up from the 25W charging offered on the Galaxy S25, which launched in January 2025.

Samsung had already brought 45W charging to the Galaxy S25+ last year, matching the Ultra variant and leaving the base model as the only flagship with slower charging. If this latest claim is accurate, the Galaxy S26 would close that gap and offer more consistent charging performance across the lineup.

Conflicting leaks raise questions Not all reports agree on the charging upgrade. Well-known tipster Ice Universe has previously claimed that Samsung will stick with 25W charging on the base Galaxy S26. This contradiction means the final specifications remain uncertain, though a faster charging option would be a welcome addition given the limited changes expected elsewhere.

Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 will retain the same 4,300mAh battery capacity as its predecessor, indicating that any charging improvement would focus on speed rather than battery size.

Processor split expected across models The latest leaks also point to a split in chipset strategy. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are tipped to run on Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600 processor, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This approach would mirror Samsung’s recent strategy of reserving the most powerful silicon for the Ultra model.

Camera upgrades reportedly shelved In terms of photography, the base Galaxy S26 is unlikely to see any hardware changes. Previous reports claim Samsung has dropped plans to upgrade the camera system due to rising component costs and the need to maintain current pricing.

As a result, the phone is expected to carry over the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The 12-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected to remain unchanged.