Samsung Galaxy S26 may get Google’s AI scam call detection feature: Here's how

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S26 series could arrive with enhanced protection against fraudulent calls, thanks to a potential integration of Google’s artificial intelligence powered scam detection system. While the company has yet to officially unveil the devices, reports suggest the new flagship line-up may launch later this month with the safety feature built in.
According to a report from Android Authority, which worked alongside developer AssembleDebug to examine recent app updates, evidence of scam detection support has surfaced within Google’s Android CallCore app, hinting that Samsung’s next generation handsets may adopt the Pixel-exclusive tool.
The Android CallCore app, pre-installed on many Android phones to manage core calling functions, was reportedly updated with new flags tied to scam detection. During the teardown, researchers identified a marker labelled “com.google.android.apps.callcore.SUPPORTED”, which is also said to appear in logs associated with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
These findings indicate that the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra could all support the feature.
Clues had emerged previously as well. A separate analysis of the Google Phone app reportedly revealed the Galaxy S26’s model number embedded in the code. Developers also noticed an internal reference dubbed “Sharpie”, which is believed to be linked to the scam detection system.
Although neither Samsung nor Google has confirmed the rollout, the repeated mentions suggest active development behind the scenes.
Google introduced its scam detection technology in March 2025, initially limiting it to Pixel smartphones and select Pixel Watch models. The feature uses on-device AI to monitor conversations in real time and identify patterns commonly associated with scams.
When suspicious behaviour is detected, the system alerts users through audio warnings, vibrations and on-screen notifications.
Google maintains that all analysis happens locally on the device. No call recordings or transcripts are saved or transmitted externally, ensuring user privacy.